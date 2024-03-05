Anticipated coming of Caitlin Clark excites Indiana Fever season ticket holders

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ticket inquiries for the Indiana Fever basketball team are up after Iowa superstar Caitlin Clark last week declared for the WNBA draft.

Now, season ticket holders said they are glad they got on board before all of the excitement started.

Rick and Joanie Stevens snatched up Fever season tickets in 2023 after attending a WNBA Draft party where Aliyah Boston was selected.

“Thankfully, we were season ticket holders last year, and now we are again this year with upgraded seats, so we love that,” Rick Stevens said.

The Stevenses said they had such a great experience with the Fever that they are now sitting front-row courtside for the coming season. They’re glad they made the switch early.

The official statement from the Fever via Pacers Sports & Entertainment after Clark’s announcement:

“We’ve seen a lot of enthusiasm online and on social media. The organization has also seen the enthusiasm lead to a spike in ticket inquiries.”

Rick said and Joanie agreed, “We’ve kind of put (Fever General Manager) Lin Dunn in a corner. She’s going to have to pick her. That’s just the way it is. We’ve kind of boxed her into a corner and that’s just it.”

Joanie is a lifelong Hoosier and basketball fan. She says it is about time women’s sports get the recognition it deserves.

“It’s absolutely amazing,” Joanie said. “It means our female athletes are starting to get the respect and the appreciation that they have so deserved for so long and not gotten like their male counterparts.”

“I think it’s already started, and Caitlin just adds to that. The women, like my wife said, don’t get enough credit,” Rick said. “It’s always been men this, men that. Hey, I’m guilty. Now the women have a stage and I’m glad to see it.”

“And here’s what I predict,” Joanie said. “We’re going to see Caitlin Clark get as much press and as much recognition as Lebron James.”

The Fever have not released their single-game tickets yet but plan to do so sometime in the spring, according to their website.

Many other WNBA teams have not released tickets yet, but the New York Liberty have released some. The Liberty will host the fever on May 18, and the game on Monday was almost sold out. The remaining face value tickets on Ticketmaster were going for $254 at the lowest as of Monday.

When the Liberty hosts another team two days later, the lowest price ticket is available for $34.

