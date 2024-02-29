Caitlin Clark to enter WNBA draft; Indiana Fever has 1st overall pick
Iowa superstar enters WNBA Draft
(WISH) — Iowa’s superstar guard Caitlin Clark announced Thursday afternoon that she’s going to enter the WNBA Draft.
The Indiana Fever has the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, set for April 15 at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in New York.
The 22-year-old Clark wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter: “While this season is far from over and we have a lot more goals to achieve, it will be my last one at Iowa. I am excited to be entering the 2024 WNBA Draft.
“It is impossible to fully express my gratitude to everyone who has supported me during my time at Iowa — my teammates, who made the last four years the best; my coaches, trainers, and staff who always let me be me; Hawkeye fans who filled Carver every night; and everyone who came out to support us across the country, especially the young kids.
“Most importantly, none of this would have been possible without my family who have been a my side through it all. Because of all of you, my dreams came true.”
After the COVID-19 pandemic, NCAA athletes were given the option for a fifth year of eligibility.
On Wednesday, Clark scored 33 points to lead the sixth-ranked Hawkeyes to a 108-60 romp of Minnesota, pushing her past Lynette Woodard on the all-time list with 3,650 points.
Earlier this month, Clark passed Kelsey Plum (3,527) as the all-time NCAA women’s scoring leader. Woodard totaled 3,649 points from 1977-81 for Kansas when the sport was under the purveyance of the Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women, before the NCAA began sanctioning women’s basketball with the 1981-82 season.
The WNBA season begins in 75 days, the Indiana Fever tweeted on Thursday. The team’s first home game vs. the New York Liberty will be 7 p.m. May 16 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
The Associated Press and News 8’s Jay Adkins contributed to this report.