Caitlin Clark to enter WNBA draft; Indiana Fever has 1st overall pick

(WISH) — Iowa’s superstar guard Caitlin Clark announced Thursday afternoon that she’s going to enter the WNBA Draft.

The Indiana Fever has the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, set for April 15 at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in New York.

The 22-year-old Clark wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter: “While this season is far from over and we have a lot more goals to achieve, it will be my last one at Iowa. I am excited to be entering the 2024 WNBA Draft.

“It is impossible to fully express my gratitude to everyone who has supported me during my time at Iowa — my teammates, who made the last four years the best; my coaches, trainers, and staff who always let me be me; Hawkeye fans who filled Carver every night; and everyone who came out to support us across the country, especially the young kids.

“Most importantly, none of this would have been possible without my family who have been a my side through it all. Because of all of you, my dreams came true.”

After the COVID-19 pandemic, NCAA athletes were given the option for a fifth year of eligibility.

On Wednesday, Clark scored 33 points to lead the sixth-ranked Hawkeyes to a 108-60 romp of Minnesota, pushing her past Lynette Woodard on the all-time list with 3,650 points.

Earlier this month, Clark passed Kelsey Plum (3,527) as the all-time NCAA women’s scoring leader. Woodard totaled 3,649 points from 1977-81 for Kansas when the sport was under the purveyance of the Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women, before the NCAA began sanctioning women’s basketball with the 1981-82 season.

The WNBA season begins in 75 days, the Indiana Fever tweeted on Thursday. The team’s first home game vs. the New York Liberty will be 7 p.m. May 16 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The Associated Press and News 8’s Jay Adkins contributed to this report.

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark, left, gestures during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Minnesota, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark warms up for the team’s NCAA college basketball game against Michigan on Feb. 15, 2024, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)

Caitlin Clark #22 of the Iowa Hawkeyes reacts making a heart with her hands after the Iowa Hawkeyes won 67-58 over the Iowa State Cyclones. Clark became the 15th player in Division I women’s basketball history to reach 3,000 points for her career with a 3-point basket in the game at Hilton Coliseum on Dec. 6, 2023 in Ames, Iowa. The Iowa Hawkeyes won 67-58 over the Iowa State Cyclones. (David K Purdy/Getty Images)

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark calls to the crowd for support after making two intentional foul free throws against Ohio State in the second half of an NCAA college basketball championship game at the Big Ten women’s tournament March 5, 2023, in Minneapolis. Iowa won 105-72. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) shoots over Indiana guard Sara Scalia (14) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 86-85. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark, left, fights for a loose ball with Indiana guard Chloe Moore-McNeil, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)