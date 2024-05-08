Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever welcome WNBA charter flights’ decision

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A big change is coming to the WNBA.

The league has announced teams can take charter flights this season.

WISH-TV on Wednesday was at Indiana Fever practice as the team got ready for its preseason game Thursday night against Atlanta at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The Fever traveled commercial last week to Dallas and did have some challenges navigating their way through the airport. A lot of that had to do with the popularity of Caitlin Clark. The Fever star said Wednesday she’s happy about the decision.

“I’m happy for the players that have been in this league a very long time and have deserved this for years and years and years. I’m just excited. I’m thankful at whatever point that happens and occurs. It will be great for us. It will make recovery easier. It will make travel easier. It just makes life a lot easier for a lot of people but it’s also something a lot of people have deserved for years and years now. I’m just very fortunate to come to this league and have that opportunity the first year I am here.”

The Fever will; play the Atlanta Dream at 7 p.m. Thursday. The Fever first regular season game will be Tuesday vs. the Connecticut Sun at the Mophegan Sun Arena in Uncasville. The first regular season home game will be May 16.

