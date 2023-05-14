Indiana Fever’s Erica Wheeler proposes to girlfriend after Saturday’s win

Indiana Fever's Erica Wheeler, of Team Wilson, cries as she holds up the MVP trophy after winning the honor at the WNBA All-Star basketball game Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — “When you know, you know,” reads Saturday’s Tweet from Indiana Fever, announcing that the team’s guard, Erica Wheeler, proposed to her girlfriend, Danielle Edwards.

The proposal came after the team’s 90-83 win against the Dallas Wings Saturday night.

The video post shows Wheeler’s nerves leading up to the surprise. She still gives the camera a sneak peek of the ring, saying, “She’s the one, man. When you know, you know, and I have that feeling.”

With the help of both Wheeler’s and Edwards’ families, friends, and teammates, she surprised her “already nosy” and “suspicious” girlfriend with a ring outside of Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

There were tears all around as Edwards said, “Yes.”

Several team members shared their congratulations in the video. Fever forward Nalyssa Smith said in the video, “You know, I love love, especially when it’s coming from my teammates. So, this is a great experience for her, and congratulations.”

Wheeler also announced the proposal on her Instagram with a photo of the two kissing with the caption, “My FIANCÉ.”

Edwards also has a history in basketball, playing for the Clemson University Tigers Women’s Basketball team from 2015 to 2019. She is one of three players in the program’s history to reach over 1,000 career points.

Edwards is the current assistant coach of the Southern Methodist University Mustangs Women’s Basketball team, and is also the team’s assistant recruiting coordinator.