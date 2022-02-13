Indiana Pacers

Anthony Edwards’ milestone game leads Timberwolves over Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton #0 of the Indiana Pacers attempts a shot while being guarded by Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the Minnesota Timberwolves in the third quarter at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Feb. 13, 2022, in Indianapolis. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
by: Associated Press
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards celebrated a milestone moment by scoring 37 points and leading the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 129-120 victory at Indiana on Sunday afternoon.

Edwards became the fourth-youngest player in NBA history to reach the 2,500-point mark on his first basket of the game.

Oshae Brissett had a season-high 22 points and matched his career high with 13 rebounds for Indiana. The Pacers have lost six straight.

Minnesota never trailed after using a 13-0 second-quarter run to take a 56-44 lead.

