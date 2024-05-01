Coaches provide key injury updates ahead of Pacers vs. Bucks Game 5 playoff game

Tyrese Haliburton #0 of the Indiana Pacers talks with Head Coach Rick Carlisle during a game against the Chicago Bulls on Dec. 28, 2023 at United Center in Chicago. (Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE (WISH) — The two head coaches ahead of Tuesday’s Pacers vs. Bucks playoff game provided key injury updates ahead of the matchup.

Bucks head coach Doc Rivers announced that forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and guard Damian Lillard will both not play on Tuesday night.

Antetokounmpo has not played at all yet in this Eastern Conference first round playoff series as he continues to deal with a calf strain.

Lillard missed Game 4 of the series as well as he continues to deal with an Achilles strain.

Meanwhile, Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton is available to play. Earlier in the evening, head coach Rick Carlisle said he was hopeful Haliburton could play and that it was looking “promising.” Haliburton had been listed on the injury report with back spasms.

The Pacers All-Star was a late add to the injury report ahead of Game 4, but still wound up playing. He finished with 24 points in the Pacers’ victory on Sunday.

The Pacers can win their first playoff series in 10 years on Tuesday by beating the Bucks inside Fiserv Forum. Indiana leads the series 3-1 heading into the matchup, having won the last three games of the series.