Indiana Pacers

Hield, Haliburton lead Pacers past Wizards, 121-111

Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) shoots over Washington Wizards forward Deni Avdija (9) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Buddy Hield scored a season-high 28 points, Tyrese Haliburton had 23 points and 11 assists and the Indiana Pacers beat the Washington Wizards 121-111 on Friday night.

Bennedict Mathurin added 18 points, Oshae Brissett 16 and Myles Turner 14. Kristaps Porzingis led Washington with 29 points on 11-of-13 shooting.

He had 20 points in the first half, hitting nine shots without a miss. Kyle Kuzma added 27 points, and Jordan Goodwin had 19.

The Wizards have lost five games in a row and eight of their last nine.

The Pacers lead the season series 2-1 with a game remaining Feb. 11 at Washington.