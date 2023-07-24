Hoosiers get first dibs on NBA All-Star 2024 tickets

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hoosiers get ready — tickets to NBA All-Star 2024 festivities are about to go on sale.

The first group of 10,500 tickets will go on sale to Indiana residents at 2 p.m. Monday. Prices range from $24-$79.

State Farm All-Star Saturday Night will be held on Feb. 17, 2024, at the south end of Lucas Oil Stadium, with 35,000 seats surrounding the court. The highly-anticipated event will include the AT&T Slam Dunk contest, the Starry 3-Point Contest, and the Kia Skills Challenge.

“State Farm All-Star Saturday Night is one of the most exciting and entertaining nights in all of sports, and holding it at Lucas Oil Stadium, one of football’s most iconic venues which was also thoughtfully designed for basketball events, enables us to make it more accessible than ever to our community,” Rick Fuson, CEO of Pacers Sports & Entertainment, said in a release.

The 73rd NBA All-Star Game will be held Sunday, Feb. 18, at Gainbrigde Fieldhouse.

IndyGo bus rides will be free throughout NBA All-Star 2024, with extended nightly service.

“NBA All-Star and All-Star Saturday Night exemplify how our community comes together to celebrate our venerated sport of basketball with exciting and affordable events, and we can’t wait to welcome fans to Lucas Oil Stadium for the activities we’re hosting. CIB Executive Director Andy Mallon said in a release

Sign up to receive more information on tickets online.