Indiana Pacers

Injured Blazers player throws fan’s phone at Pacers game

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A video shows an injured Portland Trailblazers player throw a phone belonging to an Indiana Pacers fan.

Video posted to Instagram shows Blazers center Jusuf Nurkić approach a fan after the Pacers beat the Blazers 129-98 victory on Sunday

Nurkić can be seen approaching the fan and saying something before the unidentified fan asks “what’s up?”

Nurkić then grabs a phone from the hand of the Pacers fan and throws it into the seats. A security guard then intervened as Nurkić walked away.

The video does not show what led up to the confrontation.

Nurkić is averaging 15 points and 11 rebounds per game this season but has not played since Feb. 16.

News 8 has reached out to the NBA for more information.

Earlier this season, a confrontation with Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James led to two Pacers fans being ejected from Gainbridge Fieldhouse.