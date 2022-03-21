Indiana Pacers

Injured Blazers player throws fan’s phone at Pacers game

(Instagram Photo/sheebswrld)
by: Kyle Bloyd
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A video shows an injured Portland Trailblazers player throw a phone belonging to an Indiana Pacers fan.

Video posted to Instagram shows Blazers center Jusuf Nurkić approach a fan after the Pacers beat the Blazers 129-98 victory on Sunday

Nurkić can be seen approaching the fan and saying something before the unidentified fan asks “what’s up?”

Nurkić then grabs a phone from the hand of the Pacers fan and throws it into the seats. A security guard then intervened as Nurkić walked away.

The video does not show what led up to the confrontation.

Nurkić is averaging 15 points and 11 rebounds per game this season but has not played since Feb. 16.

News 8 has reached out to the NBA for more information.

Earlier this season, a confrontation with Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James led to two Pacers fans being ejected from Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

15+ Best Slots Sites in 2022 for Free Spins & Real Money Slot Games with High RTP

Sponsored /

Life. Style. Live! ‘Hot Links’ March 21, 2022

Life.Style.Live! /

United Health Foundation invests in healthcare nonprofit

Inside INdiana Business /

IndyHumane cat Boyardee looks for his forever home with help from Hensley Legal Group

Life.Style.Live! /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.