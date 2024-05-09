NBA suspends Patrick Beverley for throwing ball at Pacers fans

Patrick Beverley #21 of the Milwaukee Bucks reacts to a score during the second half of game five of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs against the Indiana Pacers at Fiserv Forum on April 30, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) –The NBA has suspended Milwaukee Bucks guard Patrick Beverley for four games without pay for throwing a basketball at fans during the NBA Game 6 playoff loss to the Indiana Pacers.

Beverley’s postgame interaction with a journalist in the locker room, in which he refused to answer her question because she said she didn’t listen to his podcast, was also part of the reason for his suspension.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the ball-throwing incident but formal charges have not been filed.

IMPD shared the following statement with News 8 on Wednesday evening: