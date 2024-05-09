NBA suspends Patrick Beverley for throwing ball at Pacers fans
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) –The NBA has suspended Milwaukee Bucks guard Patrick Beverley for four games without pay for throwing a basketball at fans during the NBA Game 6 playoff loss to the Indiana Pacers.
Beverley’s postgame interaction with a journalist in the locker room, in which he refused to answer her question because she said she didn’t listen to his podcast, was also part of the reason for his suspension.
The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the ball-throwing incident but formal charges have not been filed.
IMPD shared the following statement with News 8 on Wednesday evening:
“IMPD is aware of an incident that occurred on Thursday, May 2, 2024, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse involving an NBA player and citizen. At the time of the incident, officers completed an initial case report. The report has been forwarded to IMPD detectives, who are currently investigating this situation and take all accusations seriously. Detectives are working with Gainbridge Fieldhouse to review video footage and plan to speak with the parties involved.
“Detectives will present the case to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office at the conclusion of the investigation.”
IMPD Officer William Young, a department spokesperson