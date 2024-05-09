Why Carlisle kept McConnell on the bench during fourth quarter of Game 2 loss to Knicks

T.J. McConnell #9 of the Indiana Pacers plays against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Feb. 10, 2024, in New York City. (Steven Ryan/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (WISH) — It’s the question that’s been bugging Indiana Pacers fans since the final buzzer of the 130-121 loss to the New York Knicks in Wednesday night’s Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 2 at Madison Square Garden.

Why was T.J. McConnell on the bench for the final 7:10 of the game after a double-double performance of points and assists against a stingy Knicks defense?

Six of McConnell’s 10 points — plus an assist and rebound — came in the first five minutes of the fourth quarter, helping the Pacers cut the Knicks’ lead to just two. The 32-year-old point guard was also the only one able to slow Knicks superstar Jalen Brunson down.

In the final seven minutes, Brunson scored 11 of his team-high 29 with McConnell watching from the bench.

Pacers fans were livid on social media, screaming at head coach Rick Carlisle through their digital screens to put the beloved back-up point guard back in the game.

Instead, McConnell stayed on the sideline with a towel wrapped around his neck, and the Pacers lost by nine, falling behind in the series 2-0.

After the game — and a five-minute rant about the “unfair” officiating — Carlisle stood by his decision to keep his second unit, that’s been so strong slicing through the Knicks physical defense, off the court. That most notably included McConnell.

“TJ had played a pretty good chunk of minutes. I considered (putting him back in), but our starters have earned the trust to finish games,” Carlisle said.

Second-year player Andrew Nembhard was one of those starters on the court instead. He’d had success sticking to to Brunson early in Games 1 and 2, but Brunson’s sheer skill and ability to create space and make shots from every spot exposed the young guard.

Carlisle still believes Nembhard was the best option in those final minutes.

“Nembhard’s probably our best on-ball defender,” Carlisle said. “We were flying around trapping too, so we kind of had the kitchen sink going at them in the fourth, and they still came up with loose balls. They came up with offensive rebounds. They made shots. Look, their execution has been very good in those situations.”

McConnell didn’t show much emotion as the television broadcast kept cutting to him on the bench as the Pacers collapsed down the stretch.

He had a very lawyer-like answer postgame to all the questions surrounding the situation.

“Whenever my number is called, I’ll be ready, and if that means I’m over sitting on the bench supporting my teammates, I’ll do that at the highest level,” McConnell said. “Rick’s a Hall of Fame coach and has been doing this for a long time, so the rotations that he plays, we trust that they’re the right ones. I fully always support him and everyone fully supports him with the rotations.”

Those rotations could change as early as Friday’s Game 3 in Gainbridge Fieldhouse when the Pacers hope to start a run for a rare series win after going down 2-0.

“Everything’s on the table going forward,” Carlisle said. “It has to be at this point. But we’ll look closely at everything.”

The Pacers will tip off against the Knicks in Game 3 at 7 p.m. Friday.

More Pacers coverage from WISHTV.com