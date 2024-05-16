Purses’ auction to support cancer patients, caregivers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A group is using purses and philanthropy together for a good cause.

Purses with Purpose aims to provide essential services including bus passes, wigs, and support for cancer patients and caregivers.

Michelle Foreman, chairman of the group’s June 1 event, shared on Wednesday’s “Life.Style.Live!” the background of the initiative. “We began in 2015 after the loss of a dear friend to multiple myeloma cancer. Our aim was to honor his memory and contribute positively, leading to the creation of ‘Purses with Purpose.’”

Now in its sixth year, the event has expanded partly due to a partnership with the Little Red Door Cancer Agency of Central Indiana. “It involves a live and silent purse auction. Each handbag contains a surprise item, such as gift cards or chocolates, to add to the excitement.”

She added, “We rely on donations of new or gently used handbags to sustain the event.”

Purses with Purpose will run from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. June 1 at Embassy Suites by Hilton Noblesville Indianapolis Conference Center, 13700 Conference Center Drive South in Noblesville. That’s off the I-69 exit for Campus Parkway and Southeastern Parkway. General admission is $40, and VIP admission is $60.