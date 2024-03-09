Pacers guard to undergo season-ending surgery

Bennedict Mathurin #00 of the Indiana Pacers dribbles the ball against the Boston Celtics at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Jan. 8, 2024, in Indianapolis. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana Pacers guard Benedict Mathurin will undergo season-ending surgery to repair a torn labrum in his shoulder, according to a post on X by NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

Mathurin, the 2024 Rising Stars MVP, averaged 14.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.0 assists during the 2023-2024 NBA season. He played in 59 games and had 19 starts this season before undergoing season-ending surgery. He is expected to make a full recovery before the start of the 2024-2025 NBA season.

Mathurin was drafted by the Indiana Pacers with the 6th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft out of the University of Arizona. During his time with the Arizona Wildcats, Mathurin was a second-team All-American and won the 2022 Pac-12 Tournament Most Outstanding Player after leading the Wildcats to their eighth conference tournament title. He was also the ninth player in Arizona Wildcats history to be named Pac-12 Player of the Year.

Mathurin played in 78 games with 17 starts as a rookie during the 2022-2023 NBA season. He averaged 16.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and was named to the NBA All-Rookie First Team.