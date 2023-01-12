Indiana Pacers

Pacers’ Haliburton out for 2 weeks after injury against Knicks

Tyrese Haliburton #0 of the Indiana Pacers passes the ball as Quentin Grimes #6 of the New York Knicks defends at Madison Square Garden on Jan. 11, 2023, in New York City. The New York Knicks defeated the Indiana Pacers 119-113. (Elsa/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Guard Tyrese Haliburton sprained his left elbow and bruised his left knee bone during Wednesday night’s loss to the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden, the Indiana Pacers said Thursday afternoon.

“He underwent an MRI this afternoon on his elbow and knee in Indianapolis and the team is awaiting additional opinion on the results of those scans,” the Pacers say.

Haliburton, who will be re-evaluated in about two weeks, was injured in the third quarter of Wednesday’s game. Haliburton scored 15 points in the game before he left it on crutches.

The guard has been one of the players to transform the Pacers (23-19) into a possible playoff contender this season.

The Pacers next game will be at 7 p.m. Friday against the Hawks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.