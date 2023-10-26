Pacers’ newest star Bruce Brown makes a grand entrance in his debut

Bruce Brown enters Gainbridge Fieldhouse ahead of the Pacers season debut against the Washington Wizards. Courtesy: Indiana Pacers. (Provided Photo/Indiana Pacers/Bruce Brown)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On June 12, 2023, Bruce Brown lifted the Larry O’Brien Trophy with the rest of the NBA champion Denver Nuggets.

Less than a month later, the stellar shooting guard signed a two-year, $45 million contract with the Indiana Pacers.

On Wednesday, Brown made a grand entrance in his Pacers debut, both on and off the court.

In the Pacers’ 143-120 season-opening win over the Washington Wizards, the six-year veteran led the team with 24 points, making a game-high 6 three-pointers and shooting 8-11 from the field.

Before the game, Brown walked into Gainbridge Fieldhouse wearing a cowboy hat, a pair of brown overall shorts, and cowboy boots.

Bruce Brown enters Gainbridge Fieldhouse ahead of the Pacers’ season debut against the Washington Wizards. (Provided Photo/ Indiana Pacers.

“Y’all get used to the cowboy ‘fits,” Brown said after the game. “That’s just me. I love country music so I dress like I’m from the country, that’s just my swag.”

Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle is beyond excited about what Brown brings to the team.

“I’m in, different color overalls every night man,” Carlisle said with a laugh. “Everyone can see why Bruce Brown is an important element to this team. 24 points, just the walk-in outfit, he was great… I get here early every day, but [Bruce] is here before me. He’s an early-morning guy. You walk into the gym and Luke Combs is playing and he’s shooting and doing his stuff and tonight, he did exactly what we signed him to do.”

It is safe to say Brown is ready to make a big impact with the Pacers this season on the court and in the locker room.

Related Coverage

—

For more updates on the Indiana Pacers throughout the season, follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter, and on Facebook.