Report: Bruce Brown agrees to two-year contract with Pacers

Bruce Brown #11 of the Denver Nuggets reacts after a 94-89 victory against the Miami Heat in Game Five of the 2023 NBA Finals at Ball Arena on June 12, 2023, in Denver. (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Pacers have reportedly already been making moves since the NBA free agency period began at 6 p.m. Eastern Friday.

Former Denver Nuggets player Bruce Brown has agreed to a 2-year, $45 million deal with the Pacers, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Malika Andrews.

ESPN reporting with @malikaandrews: Free agent Bruce Brown has agreed on a two-year, $45M deal with the Indiana Pacers, his agents Ty Sullivan and Steven Heumann of @CAASports tell ESPN. Denver — limited in what it could pay — loses a key piece to its repeat hopes. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2023

Brown, a 6 foot 4 inch guard-forward, averaged 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game last season, his first season in Denver.

Prior to his stop with the Nuggets, he had played for both the Brooklyn Nets and the Detroit Pistons. In fact, the Pistons drafted Brown with the 42nd overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft.

The Pacers also are in the process of making another move.

The blue and gold are “nearing a trade” that would send guard Chris Duarte to the Sacramento Kings, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

The Indiana Pacers are nearing a trade sending guard Chris Duarte to the Sacramento Kings for draft compensation, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2023

Duarte has averaged 10.7 points per game with the Pacers the last two seasons.

Deals during this free agency period can be agreed to but cannot be officially signed until Thursday.