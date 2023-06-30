Report: Bruce Brown agrees to two-year contract with Pacers
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Pacers have reportedly already been making moves since the NBA free agency period began at 6 p.m. Eastern Friday.
Former Denver Nuggets player Bruce Brown has agreed to a 2-year, $45 million deal with the Pacers, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Malika Andrews.
Brown, a 6 foot 4 inch guard-forward, averaged 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game last season, his first season in Denver.
Prior to his stop with the Nuggets, he had played for both the Brooklyn Nets and the Detroit Pistons. In fact, the Pistons drafted Brown with the 42nd overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft.
The Pacers also are in the process of making another move.
The blue and gold are “nearing a trade” that would send guard Chris Duarte to the Sacramento Kings, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.
Duarte has averaged 10.7 points per game with the Pacers the last two seasons.
Deals during this free agency period can be agreed to but cannot be officially signed until Thursday.