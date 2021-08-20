Indiana Pacers

Pacers release 2021-22 schedule in comic-book style

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Football season is right around the corner but basketball season isn’t too far behind.

The Indiana Pacers released their 2021-2022 schedule Friday in a Twitter video with a comic-book theme.

They’ll be away from Bankers Life Fieldhouse for 11 of their first 17 games, opening the season Oct. 20 in Charlotte.

The Blue and Gold welcome Eastern Conference rival Miami for the home opener just four days later.

Fans don’t have to wait long to see the defending champions: Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks come to Indianapolis on Oct. 25.

The Pacers are scheduled for just one nationally televised game, Dec. 21 at the Miami Heat.