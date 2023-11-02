Pacers unveil 2023-24 City Edition uniforms

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Pacers unveiled their Nike 2023-24 City Edition uniforms on Thursday.

The team shared photos of the new look on social media:

The Pacers City Edition uniforms for this season (Photo by Indiana Pacers)

The team says the jersey’s colors “play off the Pacers traditional Blue & Gold but bring a flair of consistent with the spirit of a city that is youthful, full of energy, and ready for its next chapter.”

“Indy is ready to show off its pop for the NBA and the world with a fierceness and a boldness worthy of the vibrant, diverse place we have created, and that’s the excitement that really comes through in this year’s Nike NBA 23-24 City Edition Uniforms,” Pacers Sports and Entertainment President & Chief Commercial Officer Todd Taylor said in a news release.

“What surprises many people when they first visit Indy is the richness of our culture and the quiet confidence of our people, but the days of sneaking up on people are long gone. Indy has arrived, and these jerseys tell that story.”

This year’s uniforms are “a visual tribute to the diversity, vibrancy, and culture for which Indy has quickly become known,” according to the news release:

The “INDY” wordmark was created specifically for this uniform by the team’s own internal talent, a member of the Indiana Pacers design team, and can’t be found anywhere outside of the team.

Using brighter versions of the Pacers’ iconic Blue & Gold on solid black reflects the Indy art scene and the youth and talent of our players.

Indy’s incredible murals throughout the city inspired the spray paint splatter, paying homage to the artists whose work adds different perspectives to the city’s landscape.

In addition to the City Edition uniforms, the Pacers unveiled their first-ever City Edition court in team history:

The Pacers City Edition court (Photo courtesy: Pacers)

The City Edition uniforms will be worn at 13 home games this season.

Here is the complete schedule of games that the Pacers will wear the special City Edition uniforms this year:

Nov. 3 vs. Cavaliers

Nov. 9 vs. Bucks

Nov. 24 vs. Pistons

Dec. 2 at Heat

Dec. 20 vs. Hornets

Dec. 23 vs. Magic

Dec. 30 vs. Knicks

Jan. 6 vs. Celtics

Jan. 28 vs. Grizzlies

Jan. 30 at Celtics

Feb. 26 vs. Raptors

Feb. 28 vs. Pelicans

March 12 at Thunder

March 16 vs. Nets

April 5 vs. Thunder

April 7 vs. Heat

Friday’s game against the Cavaliers tips off at 7 p.m. EDT.