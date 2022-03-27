Indiana Pacers

Raptors-Pacers game resumes in Toronto after fire in arena

TORONTO (WISH) — The Pacers are in jeopardy Saturday night of falling to 25 games under .500 for the first time since the 1988-1989 season, but that prospect was delayed for a time after a loudspeaker caught fire at Scotiabank Arena.

The game resumed at 9:30 p.m., 65 minutes after it was suspended. No fans were allowed back into the arena.

With 4:05 to play in the second quarter and the Raptors leading 66-38, members of the Toronto Fire Department went onto the court after reports of smoke and a burning smell inside. Video from social media, which was displayed on some game telecasts, showed flames coming from a speaker in the rafters.

After a brief delay, the Raptors public-address announcer informed fans the game was being suspended and everyone needed to calmly exit the arena. At that time, there was “no threat to public safety,” according to the PA announcer.

Toronto police tweeted no injuries were reported from the fire.

Both the Pacers and Raptors went back to their locker rooms as fans evacuated the arena.

Indiana was scheduled to return to Indianapolis postgame ahead of its meeting with Atlanta on Monday.

Toronto is set to host Boston on Monday.

Update on Raptors vs. Pacers. pic.twitter.com/bzlbvHly17 — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) March 27, 2022

FIRE:

Scotiabank Arena

– reports of a speaker on fire at the @ScotiabankArena

– police o/s

– @Toronto_Fire o/s – advised 2 alarm-fire, TFS requesting the arena be evacuated as a precaution

– no reported injuries

– potential road closures in the area

– expect delays#GO565176

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) March 27, 2022