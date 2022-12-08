Indiana Pacers

Russell scores 15 points in 4th, Wolves beat Pacers 121-115

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) shoots between Indiana Pacers guard Buddy Hield (24) and center Myles Turner (33) during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — D’Angelo Russell had 15 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter, Anthony Edwards scored 26 points and the Minnesota Timberwolves held on to beat the Indiana Pacers 121-115 on Wednesday night.

Rudy Gobert added 16 points and 20 rebounds for Minnesota, which blew a 23-point lead and had to overcome an eight-point deficit. The Timberwolves — who had 23 turnovers — won for just the second time in six games.

Buddy Hield scored 26 points and hit 7 of 11 from 3-point territory for Indiana, which has lost four of five and couldn’t follow a victory Monday night in Golden State.

Tyrese Haliburton added 26 points and 15 assists for the Pacers.