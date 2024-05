Tyrese Haliburton will not play in Game 4

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Pacers All-NBA guard Tyrese Haliburton will not be available for Game 4, Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle announced in his pregame press conference on Monday.

Haliburton hurt his left hamstring in the second half of Game 2 in Boston. He also missed Game 3 on Saturday.

The Pacers are down 3-0 in the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics. Game 4 tips off at 8 p.m. on Monday.