Colts add 3 former players including Reggie Wayne to coaching staff

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts announced Monday the addition of former players Reggie Wayne, Mike Mitchell and Cato June to their coaching staff.

The three were among seven additions — also including Brian Bratton, Ron Milus, Nate Ollie and Richard Smith — on the coaching staff.

The team also announced three staff changes for Tyler Boyles, Parks Frazier and Matt Raich.

The Colts shared bios of the 10 coaches in a news release.

“Bratton has nine years of coaching experience at the collegiate level. He spent the last seven seasons at his alma mater, Furman, where he served as passing game coordinator/wide receivers coach (2021), special teams coordinator/wide receivers coach (2017-20) and wide receivers coach (2015-16). Bratton began his coaching career as the wide receivers coach/special teams coordinator at North Greenville University from 2013-14. He participated in the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship with the Los Angeles Chargers (2019) and Baltimore Ravens (2017). In 2014, Bratton was a guest wide receivers coach for the Chicago Bears during the offseason program and training camp. He played six seasons (2007-2012) in the Canadian Football League with the Montreal Alouettes and caught 263 passes for 3,127 yards and 23 touchdowns. Bratton won two Grey Cup championships (2009 and 2010) with the Alouettes and was named the league’s 2012 Tom Pate Award, which is similar to the NFL’s Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award. Prior to the CFL, he spent time with the Nashville Kats (Arena Football League) and played for the Cologne Centurions (NFL Europe) in 2006. Bratton also spent time with the Atlanta Falcons and Baltimore Ravens. As a player at Furman, he compiled 131 receptions for 1,826 yards and 18 touchdowns from 2001-04. In 2001, Bratton earned SoCon Freshman of the Year and All-America honors after leading the nation in kickoff return average (37.2), while returning three for touchdowns. He also participated with the track & field team his last two years. Bratton was inducted into the school’s Athletics Hall of Fame in 2011.

“June has 11 years of coaching experience, including the last six seasons at the collegiate level at Bowling Green (2021), the University of Massachusetts (2020) and Howard (2016-19). He served as head coach at Charles Herbert Flowers (Md.) High School (2015) and Anacostia (Washington, DC) High School (2012-14). June began his coaching career as the defensive coordinator at Anacostia in 2011. Additionally, he served as a coaching intern with the Colts during the 2018 offseason program through the NFL’s Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship. Originally selected by Indianapolis in the sixth round (198th overall) of the 2003 NFL Draft, June played in 89 career games (73 starts) in his time with the Chicago Bears (2009), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2007-08) and Colts (2003-06) and compiled 490 tackles (343 solo), 3.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, 26 passes defensed, 12 interceptions (two returned for touchdowns), three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and 14 special teams stops. He also appeared in eight postseason contests (seven starts) and recorded 51 tackles (23 solo), two passes defensed and one interception. June was a member of Indianapolis’ Super Bowl XLI championship team. In 2005, he was selected Associated Press Second Team All-Pro and was named to the Pro Bowl.

“Milus has 34 years of coaching experience, including 22 seasons in the NFL. He was the defensive backs coach with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021. Milus previously served in defensive backs and secondary roles with the Los Angeles/San Diego Chargers (2013-20), Denver Broncos (2000-02, 2011-12), Carolina Panthers (2009-2010), St. Louis Rams (2006-08), New York Giants (2004-05) and Arizona Cardinals (2003). Collegiately, he coached at Texas A&M (1999) and Washington (1991-98) after beginning his career at his alma mater, Lincoln (Wash.) High School, from 1988-90. Milus was a cornerback and return specialist at Washington from 1982-85.

Mitchell played 10 seasons in the NFL with the Colts (2018), Pittsburgh Steelers (2014-17), Carolina Panthers (2013) and Oakland Raiders (2009-2012) and finished with 492 tackles (359 solo), 13.0 tackles for loss, 7.0 sacks, 42 passes defensed, 11 interceptions, nine forced fumbles, eight fumble recoveries and 22 special teams stops. He also saw action in nine postseason contests (eight starts) and registered 41 tackles (21 solo), 1.0 sack, two passes defensed and one forced fumble.

“Ollie has seven years of coaching experience, including the last three seasons in the NFL. He previously served as the assistant defensive line coach with the New York Jets (2021) and Philadelphia Eagles (2019-20). Ollie was the defensive line coach at Eastern Kentucky in 2018. He began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at the University of Tennessee from 2015-17 and served as the interim defensive line coach at the end of the 2017 season. Ollie played in 47 career games (38 starts) as a defensive tackle at Ball State (2010-13) and compiled 178 tackles (66 solo), 29.5 tackles for loss, 15.0 sacks, one pass defensed, one forced fumble and three fumble recoveries. He was a three-time All-MAC choice.

“Smith has 43 years of coaching experience, including 34 seasons in the NFL. He was the linebackers coach for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021. Smith previously served as the defensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons (2015-16), Houston Texans (2006-08) and Miami Dolphins (2005). He also spent time on the coaching staffs of the Los Angeles Chargers (2017-20), Denver Broncos (1993-96, 2011-14), Carolina Panthers (2009-2010), Detroit Lions (2003-04), San Francisco 49ers (1997-2002) and Houston Oilers (1988-92). Collegiately, Smith coached at Arizona (1987), California (1984-86), Cal State Fullerton (1981-83) and Rio Hondo Junior College (1979-80). He played offensive line at Rio Hondo from 1975-76 before transferring to Fresno State in 1977.

“Wayne, a six-time Pro Bowl selection and an Associated Press First Team All-Pro choice in 2010, played 14 seasons in Indianapolis. Originally selected by the Colts in the first round (30th overall) of the 2001 NFL Draft out of Miami (Fla.), he was a member of the team’s Super Bowl XLI victory and was inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor in 2018. Wayne saw action in 211 games (197 starts), which are the most games played in franchise history. He caught 1,070 passes for 14,345 yards and 82 touchdowns and currently ranks 10th all-time in NFL history in receptions and receiving yards. Wayne ranks second in Colts history in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. His eight 1,000-yard receiving seasons are tied for the most in franchise history. Wayne registered 43 100-yard receiving games, which is the second-most in team history. He played in 189 consecutive games from 2001-2013, which is the third-longest streak in Colts history. Wayne tallied a reception in a franchise-record 205 games. In 2018, he served as a coaching intern with Indianapolis during the offseason program.

“Boyles served as assistant to the head coach in Indianapolis the last two seasons (2020-21). Prior to the Colts, he coached seven years at the collegiate level. Boyles spent five years (2015-19) at Middle Tennessee State, where he worked as a graduate assistant from 2015-16 before being moved to offensive quality control coach prior to the 2017 season. He served as the quarterbacks coach and director of football operations at LaGrange College in 2014. Boyles began his coaching career in 2013 as an offense/football operations intern at Eastern Kentucky. He played basketball at Shawnee State.

“Frazier served as assistant quarterbacks coach (2021), offensive quality control coach (2020) and assistant to the head coach (2018-19) in his first four seasons with the Colts. Before Indianapolis, he was an offensive graduate assistant working with quarterbacks at Arkansas State for two seasons (2016-17). Frazier spent the 2015 season at Middle Tennessee State as a defensive quality control coach and the spring of 2015 at Samford as their defensive quality control coach. He played at Murray State (2012-14) and appeared in seven games (two starts) and threw for 900 yards and six touchdowns. Before transferring to Murray State, Frazier played one season at Northeast Mississippi Community College and threw for 973 yards and 12 touchdowns.

“Raich was Indianapolis’ special defensive assistant/assistant defensive line coach the last two seasons (2020-21). He has 27 years of coaching experience, including 18 seasons in the NFL. Raich was the co-defensive coordinator/linebackers coach for the St. Louis BattleHawks of the XFL in 2020. He previously spent time with the Cincinnati Bengals (2018), Detroit Lions (2014-17), Arizona Cardinals (2007-2012) and Pittsburgh Steelers (2002-06). Raich coached collegiately at Duquesne (2013), Robert Morris (1996-98, 2000-02), Glenville State (1999) and his alma mater, Westminster (Pa.) College (1993-94). He also served as the defensive coordinator of the Hildesheim Invaders of the former German Federal League in 1999. Raich played linebacker at Westminster (Pa.) College from 1989-94, where he helped the team win the NAIA National Championship in 1989.”