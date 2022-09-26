Indianapolis Colts

Colts fans rejoice after the team wins its first game of the season

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A collective exhale could be heard around Colts nation Sunday after Rodney McLeod Jr.’s interception of a Pat Mahomes with 2 seconds left sealed Indianapolis’s 20-17 win over Kansas City.

“I had faith the whole time,” said Colts fans Stephen Jackson. “I don’t die until the last second is gone, because I’ve seen games where we’ve come back 28 points down against Tampa Bay.”

On Sunday, the Colts only had to rally from a 4 point deficit in the 4th quarter to clinch the team’s first win of the season and improve to 1-1-1.

“People had even less expectations for the Colts a few years ago when Jacoby Brissett was the quarterback and we went into Kansas City as underdogs, and how did we beat them? We ran the ball and played good defense. I think we could run the ball and play good defense, I think we can beat the Chiefs,” Colts fan Noah Allison said before the game.

Colts fans, and critics of the team expressed frustration on sports talk radio and social media after the team was shut out by the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sept.18th.

Fans like Bob Roache see Sunday’s win over the Chiefs as a chance to hit the reset button on the season.

“After today’s performance we are beginning to click, so I feel a lot better after the Jacksonville loss,” said Roache, who has been a season ticket holder since the team moved to Indy in 1984.

The Colts are back home again on October 2nd, vs AFC South Rival Tennessee at 1 p.m.

