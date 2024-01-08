Colts find out where they’ll pick in the 2024 NFL Draft

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - SEPTEMBER 10: Kenny Moore II #23 and Zaire Franklin #44 of the Indianapolis Colts react during the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — All eyes forward.

The Indianapolis Colts’ season came to an abrupt end with a heartbreaking 23-19 loss to the Houston Texans on Saturday. The loss eliminated the Colts from playoff contention and gifted the Texans the AFC South title since the Jacksonville Jaguars lost to the Tennessee Titans.

The Colts finish the 2023 season with a 9-8 record, which puts Indy third in the AFC South. The nine-win season is a major improvement from the 4-12-1 in 2022.

The Horseshoe won’t be picking as high in the NFL Draft as they did last April when they were awarded the fourth overall pick to use on quarterback Anthony Richardson.

This year, general manager Chris Ballard and the Colts will pick 15th at the end of April.

The first 18 picks of the NFL Draft are already locked in even before the completion of the season. The Chicago Bears (through the Carolina Panthers) will have the top choice — followed by the Washington Commanders, New England Patriots, and Arizona Cardinals.

Full list of top 18 picks:

Chicago Bears (by Carolina Panthers, 2-15) Washington Commanders (4-13) New England Patriots (4-13) Arizona Cardinals (4-13) Los Angeles Chargers (5-12) New York Giants (6-11) Tennessee Titans (6-11) Atlanta Falcons (7-10) Chicago Bears (7-10) New York Jets (7-10) Minnesota Vikings (7-10) Denver Broncos (8-9) Las Vegas Raiders (8-9) New Orleans Saints (9-8) Indianapolis Colts (9-8) Seattle Seahawks (9-8) Jacksonville Jaguars (9-8) Cincinnati Bengals (9-8)

