Colts’ season ends with heartbreaking loss to the Texans

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JANUARY 06: Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts is tackled by Khalil Davis #94 of the Houston Texans during the third quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 06, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts season comes to an end after a heartbreaking 23-19 home loss against the Houston Texans.

The stakes were clear for Saturday night’s primetime game. Win the game and you make the playoffs. Lose and you go home.

This was the same situation the Colts found themselves in back in 2021, entering a win-and-in Week 18 game against a division rival.

And they experienced the same result.

Down by six points with a minute left, the Colts had a 4th-and-1 from the Houston 15-yard line. Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew threw a short pass to third-string running back Tyler Goodson, but the two could not connect and Indianapolis turned the ball over on downs.

Colts Head Coach Shane Steichen said he had no regrets with the play call.

“I had full confidence in that play in that situation,” Steichen said. “I went with my gut. I saw the look and that is what we went with… I have a ton of faith in everyone that is on this team, that goes out there and fights. Whoever has an opportunity to make a play, we have full faith in those guys. Sometimes it doesn’t work, that is part of the game. We learn from it but obviously, this one stings.”

Colts star running back Jonathan Taylor said the team had no doubts about Steichen’s play call.

“You’ve seen what Shane’s called all year,” Taylor said. “He’s been calling the plays at the right time all year. I don’t think anybody questioned the call.”

Goodson, who dropped the ball on the Colts’ fourth down attempt, was emotional in the locker room after the game.

“I felt like a failure,” Goodson said. “I know I’m not a failure, but that’s what I felt like… I’ll never do that again.”

The Texans were able to run the clock down to 1 second as Houston punter Cameron Johnston ran through the back of the endzone for a safety.

The clock-killing tactic worked, as the Texans successfully covered the ensuing kick to win the game.

A lack of success on third down largely contributed to the Colts’ struggles on offense, as Indianapolis went just 1/11 on third down attempts.

On the bright side, Jonathan Taylor looked like his old self, racking up 188 yards on 30 carries. The 2021 All-Pro added a 49-yard touchdown run in the third quarter to tie the game.

The Colts collectively ran for 227 yards on the day.

Taylor was forced out of the game in the fourth quarter, missing a few plays with an ankle injury. Taylor went to the locker room and was quickly ruled doubtful to return, but managed to come back without missing a single drive.

Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud enjoyed another impressive game, likely wrapping up his case for the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year award with 264 yards and 2 touchdowns on the day.

On Houston’s first play from scrimmage, Stroud launched a 75-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Nico Collins. Collins finished with 195 yards and a touchdown.

The Texans’ lack of discipline gave Indianapolis plenty of opportunities throughout the game, committing 11 penalties for 69 yards, but Houston’s defense held up when needed to seal the deal.

BOX SCORE

Gardner Minshew went 13/24 for 141 passing yards with no touchdowns or interceptions.

CJ Stroud completed 20 of his 26 passes for 264 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Jonathan Taylor took a season-high 30 carries for 188 yards and a touchdown.

Texans running back Devin Singletary had 24 carries for 63 yards and a touchdown.

Colts rookie wide receiver Josh Downs had three catches for 48 yards.

Wide receiver Michael Pittman finished just behind Downs with five catches for 44 yards.

Nico Collins caught nine passes for 195 yards and a touchdown.

UP NEXT

The Texans await Sunday’s results to determine their first-round playoff opponent.

If Jacksonville loses to Tennessee, Houston would win the division and host the Browns in the first round of the playoffs. If Jacksonville wins, Houston would travel to Buffalo or Kansas City depending on the outcome of the Bills vs. Dolphins game on Sunday night.

The Colts look to the offseason after ending the year at 9-8.

RELATED COVERAGE

For more updates on the Colts throughout the offseason, follow us on X and Facebook.