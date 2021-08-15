Indianapolis Colts

Colts host Panthers in first preseason game

A detail view of an Indianapolis Colts helmet is seen resting on an equipment chest in game action during a NFL game between the Chicago Bears and the Indianapolis Colts on Oct. 4, 2020, at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts begin their 2021 season when they host the Carolina Panthers in preseason action Sunday afternoon.

It is the first of three preseason contests the Colts will play before their regular season opener against the Seattle Seahawks on Sept. 12.

The team’s ongoing quarterback competition will take center stage as both Jacob Eason and Sam Ehlinger are expected to receive playing time. Eason will get the start with Carson Wentz still recovering from foot surgery.

The Colts went 11-5 last season and lost to the Buffalo Bills in the wild-card round of the playoffs.

Kickoff from Lucas Oil Stadium is scheduled for 1 p.m.