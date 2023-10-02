Colts Insider says running back Jonathan Taylor is unlikely to play on Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Colts Insider Kevin Bowen joined News 8’s Angela Moryan live on WISH-TV to recap the Colts’ Week 4 overtime loss to the Rams and talk about the Jonathan Taylor situation.

Bowen is the host of “The Wake Up Call with KB and Andy,” the weekday morning radio talk show on 93.5/107.5 The Fan in Indianapolis.

The two had plenty to discuss after a 29-23 loss that ended in a Matthew Stafford walkoff touchdown pass to Puca Nacua early in the overtime period.

This week, star running back Jonathan Taylor is eligible to return from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list after missing the first four weeks of the season with an ankle injury.

Taylor is still in the middle of a contract dispute, so there is plenty of uncertainty surrounding his status for Sunday’s game at home against Tennessee.

Moryan asked Bowen what the chances are of the all-pro suiting up on Sunday.

“Predicting this story is a dangerous game to play,” Bowen said with laughter. “I would go with unlikely. If you add up all the missed time he’s had, we are talking over 50 straight practices he’s missed since last December. That’s the last time we saw him out there, December 15, 2022… Given the amount of time he’s missed, I still think Sunday is a bit of a long shot but Shane Steichen certainly didn’t rule it out today.”

Bowen and Moryan go more in-depth about the performance of Anthony Richardson in his return to the lineup, as well as the struggles of the defense in the loss.

The Colts return to action on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium as they host the Tennessee Titans at 1 p.m.

