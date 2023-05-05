Colts release Super Bowl MVP quarterback

Matt Ryan #2 and Nick Foles #9 of Indianapolis Colts are seen on the sideline during the preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lucas Oil Stadium on Aug. 27, 2022, in Indianapolis. (Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts announced Friday that they have released former Super Bowl MVP quarterback Nick Foles.

Foles won MVP of Super Bowl LII after the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New England Patriots 41-33 to win the Eagles’ first championship. Foles took over starting duties after Eagles starting QB (and former Colts starting QB) Carson Wentz suffered a mid-season ACL tear. The former Super Bowl MVP-winning quarterback bounced around the league before arriving with the Colts in 2022.

Foles served as the third-string quarterback behind starter Matt Ryan and second-string quarterback Sam Ehlinger, but he was thrust into action after the poor play of both quarterbacks ahead of him. Foles was named starter for the team’s week 16 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers, where he threw for 143 yards and three interceptions. He was named starter again for the team’s week 17 matchup against the New York Giants, where he threw for 83 yards, 1 interception, and left the game with an injury in the second quarter.

Foles ended the season with 0 touchdowns, 4 interceptions, 224 passing yards, and a 34.3 passer rating.