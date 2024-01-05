Shane Steichen opens up about offensive lineman Quenton Nelson

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s becoming a yearly tradition for Indianapolis Colts offensive guard Quenton Nelson, getting selected to the Pro Bowl Games.

And on Wednesday night, the lineman learned he was once again picked to play in the Pro Bowl Games.

It is the sixth time in his six NFL seasons that he has been selected to play in the Pro Bowl Games. In fact, he’s the first player in Colts history “to earn Pro Bowl honors in each of his first six career seasons,” according to the team.

He’s the first Colts player to be selected to six straight Pro Bowls since Peyton Manning (2005-10).

Colts head coach Shane Steichen was asked on Thursday about his impression of Nelson before he took over as head coach.

“I heard about him (Nelson) before I got here,” Steichen said. “Obviously, (Nick) Sirianni being here and shoot, I had a chance to be with him at the Pro Bowl back in whatever year that was. We coached it when I was at the Chargers and I remember we were at – I think it was the Disney Land resort or whatever. They rented it out for us. I remember walking around and I saw him and I was like, ‘This man is huge.’ I mean his freaking back was huge. Got a chance to meet him there obviously. The Pro Bowl deal was fun with him, and now being around him – just the way he is, how determined he is every week to go out there and fight with his teammates, is awesome.”

Nelson has started all 16 games so far this year for the Colts.

Four other Colts were named Pro Bowl alternates for this year’s Pro Bowl Games:

Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner

Linebacker Zaire Franklin

Center Ryan Kelly

Wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr.

Franklin is arguably the biggest snub of the four from the Pro Bowl Games roster. He currently leads the league in tackles this season with 170. He actually broke his own franchise record for tackles in a season during the team’s win over the Raiders this past weekend.

“Yeah, he should’ve made it (Pro Bowl Games) for sure,” said Steichen.

The 2024 Pro Bowl Games will take place in Orlando, Florida, on Feb. 4.