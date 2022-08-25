Indianapolis Colts

Colts sign P Matt Haack after injury ends Rigoberto Sanchez’s season

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts worked quick to get a new punter signed onto the roster during the last week of training camp after six-year veteran Rigoberto Sanchez went down with an injury Tuesday.

Wednesday’s tests confirmed Sanchez ruptured his right Achilles tendon. He sustained the season-ending injury while running suicides at the end of Tuesday’s practice.

The Colts worked out multiple punters early Wednesday morning, ultimately landing on former Bills punter Matt Haack. Buffalo waived Haack Monday after one year with the team. Prior to the Bills, Haack spent four years with the Miami Dolphins, who signed him as an undrafted free agent out of Arizona State in 2017.

Haack’s longest punt last season went 63 yards, while 18 went inside the 20-yard line.

Special Teams Coordinator Bubba Ventrone said it will be hard to completely fill Sanchez’s shoes.

“I’m extremely upset for him (Sanchez). He put in so much hard work this entire offseason. Since I’ve been here, I feel like I lost. I feel like it’s my son that got hurt. How much time he’s put in and the work, I just appreciate him so much and his wife, Cynthia, and their baby, Bali. I just really feel for him,” Ventrone said while wearing a Rigoberto Sanchez shirt. “It’s going to be extremely hard. You’re not going to replace a guy like that. He does so much for our team, not only on the field but off the field. He’s a great person, a great leader, and just upset for him and his family.”