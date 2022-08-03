Indianapolis Colts

Colts top WR Michael Pittman Jr., new teammate exchange punches during training camp

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) runs through a drill during the Indianapolis Colts Training Camp practice on August 2, 2022 at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, IN. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A relatively quiet Wednesday at Grand Park received a jolt midway through the Colts’ 11-on-11 practice session when top receiver Michael Pittman Jr. and newly acquired safety, Rodney McLeod, exchanged a handful of punches before being separated by teammates.

Neither player was available for comment following practice, but head coach, Frank Reich, condoned both players losing control of their emotions.

“We definitely encourage playing with an edge, and that is part of what makes Pitt (Michael Pittman Jr.), Pitt,” Reich said. But, we don’t want to cross that line, especially with one of your teammates. We don’t want to hurt our team. Those our things that we just deal with as they come up, our guys our pretty mature. They know how to handle that stuff so we will just move on from it.”

The skirmish quickly was put to bed, and as practice continued, former special teams ace, Ashton Dulin put together the top performance of Matt Ryan’s skill players. Dulin made the play of the day, hauling in a pass deep down the sideline in traffic over Isaiah Rodgers in coverage. There is little question at the moment that Dulin is among the Reich’s top four wide receivers alongside rookie Alec Pierce, fourth-year vet Parris Campbell, and the unquestioned top target Pittman Jr.

Defensively, safety Julian Blackmon turned in the top play of the day, breaking up a pass intended for Nyheim Hines that resulted in a significant collision between three players. Thankfully, all three were uninjured and remained in practice. Following a full padded practice on Tuesday, the Colts were in just shoulder pads and helmets Wednesday.

Following practice, Reich was asked about the health of Shaquille Leonard (back) and shared he has enjoyed watching the three-time all-pro linebacker’s energy from the sidelines, but there is no update on a potential return date.