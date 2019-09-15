‘Countdown to Kickoff’ gears up for heated AFC South battle against Titans

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The heated AFC South battle arrives alongside scorching temperatures Sunday afternoon in Nashville, Tenn. with the Colts taking on the Titans.

Can Jacoby Brissett carry the torch in Tennessee? The Colts are 18-3 over their last 21 games against the Titans – who beat up on the Browns in week one.

Brissett put together the second most accurate season opening passing performance in Colts history. But stopping the league’s top rusher – Marlon Mack is the Titans top priority Sunday. Frank Reich is telling his team to bury the bad ending from L.A.

“All we talk about is 1-0. So after that game is over we are evaluating and we’re just looking at is as, ‘Hey, the slate is clean.’ We just have to attack this week with the same mindset each and every week,” said Frank Reich.

“It’s just all about us, to honest with you. It’s the second game of the season, against a division opponent (and) on the road,” said Jacoby Brissett. “So we have a lot of things to overcome but it all boils back to us.”

Darius Leonard’s seven tackles in the opener tied his career low – which coincidentally came against the Titans last season.

DARIUS LEONARD: “The grade that I got was an ‘F’ that is what I got. An ‘F.’ That is what I give myself. I played terrible and I didn’t play up to standards I hold myself up to or that the coaches held me up to,” said Darius Leonard. “You know that is not what you want to put on tape. It definitely hurts me. So it makes you want to grind on Sunday to prove I wasn’t that guy.”

And Leonard’s workload is even heavier Sunday – as the Colts are without two of their top pass rushers, Kemoko Turay and Jabaal Sheard, contributing to the reason Tennessee is a three point favorite.

