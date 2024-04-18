Former Colts linebacker Rashod Berry among 5 players reinstated by NFL after suspensions last season for gambling

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Rashod Berry was among five players reinstated by the NFL on Thursday after they were suspended last season for violating the league’s gambling policy.

Washington Commanders defensive end Shaka Toney, wide receiver Quintez Cephus, safety CJ Moore, and defensive tackle Demetrius Taylor were also among the group.

The league’s gambling policy prohibits players, coaches, team officials and league personnel from betting on NFL games, placing bets at team facilities or team hotels or having someone else place a bet for them.

Cephus and Moore were both members of the Detroit Lions in April 2023 when they were suspended for the 2023 season. Toney was also suspended last April. Berry was with the Indianapolis Colts and Taylor was a free agent when they got suspended last June.

Toney is a 2021 seventh-round pick who had 1½ sacks with Washington in two seasons.

Cephus had 60 catches for 568 yards and four touchdowns with the Lions in three seasons. Moore appeared in 56 games for Detroit from 2019-22.

The Lions released Cephus and Moore shortly after their suspensions were announced, as did the Colts with Berry.