Indianapolis Colts

Former Colts player Tarik Glenn to join Ring of Honor

Indianapolis Colts' Tarik Glenn (78) celebrates with teammates after the Colts' 29-17 win over the Chicago Bears in Super Bowl XLI at Dolphin Stadium in Miami on Feb. 4, 2007. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Former tackle-guard Tarik Glenn will be inducted into the Indianapolis Colts Ring of Honor, the team announced Tuesday.

The Ring of Honor consists of the names of Colts personnel and players displayed on the edges of levels of Lucas Oil Stadium. The ring began in 1996 when the Colts played in the RCA Dome.

The Colts’ announcement said, ” Glenn will become the 18th honoree in the Ring of Honor, joining: Owner Robert Irsay (1996), WR-Bill Brooks (1998), Head Coach Ted Marchibroda (2000), OL-Chris Hinton (2001), QB-Jim Harbaugh (2005), “Colts Nation” (2007), Head Coach Tony Dungy (2010), WR-Marvin Harrison (2011), RB-Edgerrin James (2012), RB-Eric Dickerson and RB-Marshall Faulk (2013), C-Jeff Saturday (2015), General Manager Bill Polian (2016), QB-Peyton Manning (2017), WR-Reggie Wayne (2018), DE-Dwight Freeney (2019) and DE-Robert Mathis (2021).”

Glenn will be inducted during a 2022 game. That game will be announced after the schedule is released.