Fun planned for Colts’ Fan Appreciation Game

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts are gearing up for a huge showdown at Lucas Oil Stadium in prime time on Saturday night.

The Colts will host the Houston Texans, and the winner earns a spot in the AFC Playoffs next week.

It’s also fan appreciation weekend with plenty of fun planned at the game. Colts Vice President Stephanie Pemberton joined DayBreak on Friday morning to talk about the big game.

“There was a lot of optimism going into this season, but we know last season didn’t end how we wanted. So I would say this season has been a pleasant surprise for a lot of fans just seeing how the team is kind of galvanized despite some challenges, despite some hurdles, they’ve really galvanized as a team. And really came together and had some amazing wins and victories. So we’re excited,” Pemberton said.

News 8’s Hanna Mordorh and Colts Vice President Stephanie Pemberton wearing Colts’ scarfs (WISH Photo)

This week’s game was already scheduled to be fan appreciation weekend and the first 50,000 fans will get a free scarf.

“It is just a way to say thank you to our fans for being there throughout the season. We’re going to need them more than ever tomorrow night. It’s prime time. There’s always extra energy in the building, but it’s a big game and we want to show what home-field advantage really means to Indy and to the Colts. So we really want fans to bring the noise and make an impact on the game because they can, our fans can really make an impact,” Pemberton added.

People are encouraged to go to Touchdown Town before kickoff. It opens at 5:15 p.m. Saturday outside the north end of the stadium. It is free and open to the public.

(Provided Photo/he Indianapolis Colts)

“It’s become kind of a tradition around game day that opens up three hours before kickoff. It’s located outside the north end of the stadium. It is free and open to the public. So even if you don’t have a ticket, if you want to come down and be a part of the energy and the excitement come on down. We have got $3 Bud Light, live music food. We have heaters, we have a heated tent, so there’ll be lots of energy down there. Lots of fun things to do and a good way to kind of kick off the night before you head into the stadium and get settled into your seats,” Pemberton said.

The Colts say they need fans to bring energy to the stadium on Saturday!

Star running back Jonathan Taylor is calling for Lucas Oil Stadium to be an electric atmosphere on Saturday.

“We know it’s going to be rocking,” Taylor said. “Just to reiterate, be there, be loud. We are definitely going to need it.”

The Colts are treating Saturday’s game like a playoff game, and star wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. says a playoff-level atmosphere could provide a big advantage for the team.

“It’s always important to have home field, especially coming down the stretch,” Pittman Jr. said. “Just being able to use cadence, and have them not be able to use cadence and stuff like that, it’s huge.”

Kickoff for the Colts’ regular season finale against the Texans is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. EST on Saturday.