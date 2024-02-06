Irsay posts: ‘On the mend’ following battle with severe illness
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay says he’s “on the mend,” following many reports and questions concerning his health.
Irsay, in a post on X made Tuesday, added that he’s “grateful for all the messages of love and support.”
The post comes weeks after Irsay began receiving treatment for a “severe respiratory illness,” which prevented Irsay, 64, from performing with his music group, The Jim Irsay Band.
Irsay’s health has also been of high concern after he was found “blueish in color” and unresponsive due to an overdose on Dec. 8.
It is uncertain how long Irsay will be out for treatment.