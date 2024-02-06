Irsay posts: ‘On the mend’ following battle with severe illness

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - OCTOBER 30: Indianapolis Colts Owner Jim Irsay looks on during the Indianapolis Colts Ring of Honor ceremony for Tarik Glenn during halftime of a game against the Washington Commanders at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 30, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay says he’s “on the mend,” following many reports and questions concerning his health.

Irsay, in a post on X made Tuesday, added that he’s “grateful for all the messages of love and support.”

The post comes weeks after Irsay began receiving treatment for a “severe respiratory illness,” which prevented Irsay, 64, from performing with his music group, The Jim Irsay Band.

Irsay’s health has also been of high concern after he was found “blueish in color” and unresponsive due to an overdose on Dec. 8.

It is uncertain how long Irsay will be out for treatment.