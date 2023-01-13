Indianapolis Colts

Irsay to Colts fans: ‘Bottom line is we failed’

Indianapolis Colts Owner Jim Irsay rides in a golf cart prior to an NFL game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Dallas Cowboys on Dec. 4, 2022, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Indianapolis Colts owner and CEO Jim Irsay says the 2022 team “failed to live up to the hope and excitement we all felt at the start of the season.”

Irsay made the comments in a letter emailed to fans Friday afternoon, less than one week after the team finished the season by losing its last seven games.

“I share your frustration,” Irsay wrote. “I can’t stand losing, and I hate letting down our fans, and we had too much of both last year.”

Irsay fired head coach Frank Reich mid-way through the 2022 season, replacing him with fan favorite Jeff Saturday as interim head coach.

“As I’ve always said, the responsibility for making us better ultimately falls on me, and our offseason work has already begun,” Irsay wrote.

As of Friday morning, the Colts had interviewed three candidates for the head coaching position: current special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone, Denver Broncos’ defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, and current Kansas City Chiefs’ offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

The Colts hold the No. 4 overall pick in this spring’s NFL Draft.

Irsay and Chris Ballard, the Colts general manager, must also decide what to do with quarterback Matt Ryan, who has one year left on his contract but was benched twice this past season.

“No one can ever guarantee wins or losses. But as long as I’m owner, I can guarantee that winning championships will always be my goal, and I’ll be doing everything I can to help get us there,” Irsay wrote in the letter.

Indianapolis Colts Owner Jim Irsay at Ring of Honor ceremony for Tarik Glenn Oct. 30, 2022. (Justin Casterline/Getty Images)