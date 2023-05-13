New Colts tight end takes ‘great pride’ with last name in the Hoosier State

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts selected a player in the NFL Draft who has a well-known last name in the state of Indiana.

Former University of Miami (Fla.) tight end Will Mallory was selected by the Colts in the fifth round of the draft. He comes from a football family, which includes connections to the Hoosier State.

His late grandfather, Bill Mallory, was a longtime Indiana Hoosiers head coach beginning in the mid-1980s. He spent 13 seasons leading the IU football program.

Meanwhile, Will Mallory’s uncle, Curt Mallory, is the current Indiana State football head coach.

“It’s awesome,” said Will Mallory. “It means a lot for me and my family to be back in Indiana. We take great pride in that – the ‘Mallory’ name in Indiana. So, just excited to be here. Grateful for the opportunity and just want to make the most of it.”

Will Mallory took part in the Colts rookie minicamp last week.

“I love what we’re doing here,” said Mallory. “Just excited to be a part of it and help in any way that I can.”

During his five seasons at Miami (Fla.), he had 115 receptions for 1,544 yards and 14 receiving touchdowns.