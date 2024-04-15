Colts sign DeForest Buckner to 2-year contract extension

Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner #99 of the Indianapolis Colts takes the field before the start of the Colts and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on Sept. 24, 2023, in Baltimore. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts and three-time Pro Bowl defensive linesman DeForest Buckner agreed Monday on a two-year contract extension.

The deal is worth $46 million and will keep Buckner in the Circle City through the 2026 season, ESPN senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter said in a post on X.

“DeForest has been the epitome of what it means to be a Colt the last four years. As one of the premier defensive tackles in the league, he is a destructive force on our defensive line. DeForest is one of the pillars of our locker room. His hard work, consistency and approach to the game are vital to the success of our team. We are fortunate to have DeForest and the caliber of man he is representing our organization. I’m excited for him and his family on this much deserved contract extension.” – Colts General Manager Chris Ballard

Buckner was selected by the San Francisco 49ers in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft. The Colts traded the No. 13 overall pick to the 49ers for Buckner in 2020 and signed him to a 3-year, $84 million extension.

The three-time Pro Bowler (2018, 2021, 2013) played in 17 games for the Colts in 2023, registering 81 tackles, 8.0 sacks, and two forced fumbles.

Among NFL defensive tackles in 2023, Buckner ranked in the top 10 in tackles, solo tackles, tackles for loss, sacks, passes defensed, and forced fumbles.