Reich: Sam Ehlinger to replace Matt Ryan as Colts’ starting QB

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger (4) carries the ball during the first half of an NFL preseason football game between the Detroit Lions and the Indianapolis Colts in Detroit, on Aug. 27, 2021. (Amy Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After just seven weeks of Matt Ryan as the starting quarterback in Indianapolis, the 37-year-old quarterback is heading to the bench for the first time in his storied career.

Frank Reich opened his weekly Monday press conference by announcing the promotion of second-year quarterback Sam Ehlinger to the starting spot, with the plan to move forward with Ehlinger as the starter for the rest of the season.

Reich shared that Ryan suffered a grade-2 shoulder separation during Sunday’s loss to the Titans. Still, regardless of the injury, the elevation of Ehlinger to starter was happening this week against Washington.

“For me, it was this guy (Ehlinger) is going to lead us where we want to go,” Reich said. “At some point the head coach, you have to make hard decisions. You have to work through these things.”

“It was the best move going forward,” Reich added. “We have always thought Sam had some sort of special sauce.”

Jim Irsay, Chris Ballard, and Reich spoke for “an hour or so” late Sunday night which led to this decision.

“I watched the tape coming home (from Tennessee), I got home, drove into the office, and watched the tape again,” Reich said. “The decision wasn’t made right away. I had those conversations with all three of those guys (Ryan, Ehlinger, and Foles) this morning. It wasn’t easy, but Matt, he is such a pro. He handled it (the conversation) well.”

Reich admitted on Wednesday, the vision that the organization sold Ryan this offseason ahead of the trade with the Falcons didn’t come together.

The Colts offensive line, the highest-paid unit in the league, has allowed 24 sacks this season. Following Week 1 in Houston, the running game has been below average, with Jonathan Taylor tallying just two rushes over 20 yards through the first seven weeks of the season.

On Sunday, Ehlinger will throw his first NFL pass. At 3-3-1 and with postseason aspirations still in reach, the team is now his.

“He’ll be ready, he’ll be ready,” Reich said. Will has growing pains? Will he make mistakes? Of course. But Sam (Ehlinger) is going to make plays. He is going to make plays.”

Ehlinger was promoted to the backup quarterback in week six against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Despite not yet taking a snap in the NFL, his preseason numbers jumped off the page with 24 for 29, 289 passing yards, five total touchdowns, and no interceptions. He finished with a 147.8 passer rating.

Ryan threw two interceptions against the Titans, one of which turned into Tennessee’s only touchdown. That brought Ryan’s interception total up to nine, eight of those came on the road.

“We’ve always thought from day one that Sam has some kind of special sauce. I’ve been impressed with Sam since day one… I just feel like at this point this is the best decision for the team moving forward,” Reich said. “The move right now is for Sam to be the starter the rest of the season.”

Nick Foles will serve as the team’s second-string quarterback.

