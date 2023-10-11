Reports: Colts sign quarterback to practice squad

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In light of the shoulder injury to quarterback Anthony Richardson, the team has reportedly signed a quarterback to its practice squad.

According to multiple reports, including from the NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero, the Indianapolis Colts are signing Kellen Mond to their practice squad.

Mond was released by the Cleveland Browns prior to the start of the 2023 regular season.

Mond’s signing adds a bit more depth to the Indianapolis quarterback room.

Of course, Gardner Minshew will start for Indy this week, and Sam Ehlinger will serve as Minshew’s backup. As a result, the team will have three healthy quarterbacks.

Colts head coach Shane Steichen said Monday that he is confident in Minshew, who led the Colts to an overtime win at Baltimore the last start he had earlier this season.

“Obviously, getting those first-team reps in practice this week with those guys and continuing to gel – it’ll be huge,” Steichen said. “I think any time you get those reps with those guys in practice, your preparation level is even better because you’re clicking with those guys. Gardner (Minshew II) will go his same process like he always does but obviously, he’ll be getting the reps.”

Mond, a third-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft, has only appeared in one regular season game during his NFL career. That came during the 2021 season when he was on the Minnesota Vikings. He was just 2-of-3 for 5 passing yards in that game.

The reports went on to say that the Colts worked out multiple quarterbacks on Tuesday, but ultimately chose to sign Mond.