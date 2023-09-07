Sparkles and songs ahead of Colts season opener

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts are getting their season off to a glitzy and glamorous start.

The team is giving away a crystal-encrusted football as part of a three-day blitz celebrating the team’s 40th season in the city.

The shimmering pigskin is the centerpiece of a sweepstakes that also includes two tickets to Sunday’s home opener, a $500 gift card to a jeweler, and a $100 credit at the team’s gift shop.

Before the giveaway, which ends Friday night, the team’s Vice President of Marketing, Stephanie Pemberton, brought the brilliant ball to Daybreak.

“A one-of-a-kind really cool collector’s item,” said Pemberton. “Would look great in your sports den or on top of your desk at work!”

Indianapolis Colts Crystal Football in WISH-TV Studio. (WISH Photo)

In the same conversation, Pemberton also discussed other events underway and happening over the weekend, including an even bigger kind of ‘shine’ that all fans can see.

Through Sunday night, Monument Circle will serve as a giant highlight screen, with a “Shining A Light” show that looks back on key plays and traditions from the team’s 40 years since moving to Indianapolis. There are three shows each night: 8:45, 9:45, and 10:45 p.m.

Fans who stop by the Colts Pro Shop at Lucas Oil Stadium can get free posters featuring the team’s schedule. They are also available at some Hot Box Pizza, Buffalo Wild Wings, and Meijer locations.

On Friday night, Lucas Oil Stadium will be a music venue, hosting the Kickoff Concert. Team owner Jim Irsay steps up his side gig as a musician, jamming with his band and several guest stars. The lineup includes John Mellencamp, Stephen Stills, Ann Wilson, Peter Wolf, and the illusionist Criss Angel.

It’s a sold-out show, but Pemberton told our viewers that the team will make sure to share highlights of the night after the show.

“I would say stay tuned to social media. I’m sure there will be a lot of videos and photos that will be shared for sure,” Pemberton promised.

All of the events build up to Sunday’s season kickoff, just after 1 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium. The game will mark the regular season debut of the team’s top draft pick, Anthony Richardson, at starting quarterback.

Gameday looks like it will also feature one final freebie: Sunshine.

The moment Marcus Bailey guaranteed “open roof” weather for the Colts’ opening game. (WISH Photo)

As Storm Track 8 meteorologist Marcus Bailey held a special “40 Seasons” WISH-TV jersey supplied by Colts mascot Blue, he guaranteed that the weather would provide a day fit for opening the roof and window of the stadium. Follow the hour-by-hour forecast here to see if it proves true!