Sports

Indianapolis Indians to open season April 5 despite MLB lockout

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Pittsburgh Pirates’ baseball season may be at risk, but their Triple-A East affiliate will play as scheduled.

A lockout began Dec. 21 in Major League Baseball, but that’s not going to affect the Indianapolis Indians and other Minor League Baseball teams.

Weather permitting, Opening Night at Victory Field will be 7:05 p.m. April 5 vs. the Omaha Storm Chasers. The two team will play games through the end of that week, according to the online schedule.

The Indianapolis team shared information on the plans in light of the lockout:

The current lockout, regardless of how long it lasts, will have no effect on the start of Opening Day for the Indianapolis Indians. We are playing baseball at Victory Field on Tuesday, April 5. If MLB has to postpone the start of its season and cancel games, we’re still playing in Triple-A.

Since we are starting on time, minor league players not protected by the MLB Players’ Association (non 40-man rostered players) have been at spring training for the last couple weeks already practicing. Officially, minor league camp begins tomorrow, although those players have already been practicing as I mentioned.

Single-game tickets are expected to go on sale later this week.

Major League Baseball has a Monday deadline to salvage its March 31 start of the regular season. Negotiations were continuing Monday afternoon in Jupiter, Florida.