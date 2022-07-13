Sports

IndyCar champ Palou announces move to McLaren for 2023

Álex Palou of Spain and Chip Ganassi Racing talks with a reporter before the 2022 Indianapolis 500 Carb Day at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 27, 2022, in Indianapolis. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The reigning IndyCar champion has announced a shocking move for the 2023 season.

Alex Palou announced on Tuesday night that he will be joining McLaren for the 2023 season.

However, Palou’s announcement came hours after his current team, Chip Ganassi Racing, announced the team had picked up his option for the 2023 season.

Chip Ganassi Racing announced today that the team has exercised its option to extend @AlexPalou through the 2023 season. "Alex’s track record speaks for itself. He’s a proven champion and one of the most formidable drivers in the world." – @GanassiChiphttps://t.co/PTIcqIp37N pic.twitter.com/9coZ12KhOh — Chip Ganassi Racing (@CGRTeams) July 12, 2022

“It’s a great feeling knowing I’ll be back with Chip Ganassi Racing next season,” Palou was quoted in the press release.

But later in the day, Palou said Ganassi’s announcement was false.

“I have recently learned from the media that this afternoon, without my approval, Chip Ganassi Racing issued a press release announcing that I would be driving with CGR in 2023.

Even more surprising was that CGR’s release included a ‘quote’ which did not come from me,” Palou said on Twitter. “I did not approve that press release, and I did not author or approve that quote. As I have recently informed CGR, for personal reasons, I do not intend to continue with the team after 2022.”

1/2 I have recently learned from the media that this afternoon, without my approval, Chip Ganassi Racing issued a press release announcing that I would be driving with CGR in 2023. Even more surprising was that CGR’s release included a “quote” which did not come from me. — Alex Palou Montalbo (@AlexPalou) July 12, 2022

That tweet was quickly followed with McLaren’s announcement that Palou will be joining their organization for 2023.

¡Hola Alex! 🇪🇸 McLaren Racing welcomes #INDYCAR champion @AlexPalou to its driver roster from 2023, as the team continues to build talent across all of its racing series. 👊 Our full driver line-up across all racing series will be confirmed in due course. — McLaren (@McLarenF1) July 12, 2022

“We have always said that we want the best talent at McLaren, and it’s exciting to be able to include Alex on that list,” McLaren Racing CEO Zae Brown said in a statement.

Missing in McLaren’s statement is clarification on which series Palou will be racing in.

McLaren’s Formula 1 team features the struggling Daniel Ricciardo. His status for 2023 has not been solidified.

McLaren has recently had current IndyCar drivers Pato O’Ward and Colton Herta testing for the team. The team now adds another top IndyCar driver to its stable.

Arrow McLaren SP has also not stated if Felix Rosenqvist will return to the IndyCar team for 2023 or if he will be placed in another series under McLaren branding.

O’Ward and recent signee Alexander Rossi are currently expected to be representing the team in IndyCar in 2023. The team will be expanding from two cars to three cars next season.

Rumors of Palou’s move to McLaren were first publicly reported by Jenna Fryer of The Associated Press in early June.