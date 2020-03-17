IU names deputy Scott Dolson as athletics director

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Scott Dolson, Indiana University deputy director of athletics, on Tuesday was named the next director of intercollegiate athletics for the school.

Indiana University President Michael A. McRobbie made the appointment. The IU Board of Trustees will have to approve the appointment at its April meeting.



Dolson has served as IU’s deputy director and chief operating officer of athletics since 2009. He formerly directed the IU Varsity Club for seven years.

“Given his background and experience in helping to oversee the recent growth and development of nearly every major area of IU’s large athletics operation, Scott is extremely well-positioned to lead our intercollegiate athletics program and further its longstanding and storied traditions of excellence as well as build on Fred Glass‘ outstanding achievements of the last 10 years. For more than two decades at IU, he has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to ensuring that our student athletes achieve success both on and off the field, compete within the rules and represent IU with passion, integrity and distinction. “Scott also fully understands that our athletics program must continue to be integrated into the university in all ways. He knows that our student athletes are, first and foremost, students, who are here to develop their athletics prowess while also earning a world-class education that will have an enormous impact on the rest of their lives.” Indiana University President Michael A. McRobbie

Scott Dolson's tenure in Bloomington @WISH_TV



1988: IU head basketball manager / Class of '88

1989: Hired on at Varsity Club

2002: Director of the Varsity Club

2009: Deputy Athletic Director

Today: Named AD



The Michigan City native & IU lifer lands his dream job. Great story. — Charlie Clifford (@cliffWISH8) March 17, 2020