Jaden Ivey stars at Madison Square Garden in NBA preseason debut

Jaden Ivey #23 of the Detroit Pistons goes to the basket during the first half against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Oct. 4, 2022, in New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Did you expect anything different?

On Tuesday night in the New York City hub of basketball, Madison Square Garden, former Purdue University All-American guard Jaden Ivey made his NBA preseason debut, leading the Detroit Pistons in scoring with 16 points (6-9 FG) in 22 minutes of action.

Detroit, who recently acquired former Indiana Pacers sharpshooter Bojan Bogdanović to aid the promising backcourt of Ivey and former No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham, is a popular pick to make a major jump up the Eastern Conference standings this season.

Ivey, who went fifth overall in this past June’s NBA draft, has embraced his new home on social media and appears to have found a perfect fit to begin his NBA career.

The Pistons fell to the Knicks 117-96. The NBA regular season will start Oct. 18.