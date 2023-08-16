Little League World Series removes bunk beds after player falls out, seriously injures head

A picture of Mountain Region Champion Little League team member Easton Oliverson, from Santa Clara, Utah, is shown on the scoreboard at Volunteer Stadium during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Little League World Series baseball tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Wednesday, Aug 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Players at the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, will continue to sleep in single beds in the dormitories.

According to Associated Press, the change comes after an incident last year where 12-year-old Easton Oliverson, a pitcher, and outfielder for the Snow Canyon team out of Santa Clara, Utah, seriously injured his head when he fell out of the top bunk of bunk beds.

The Oliverson family updated Easton’s condition on social media with photos — in a wheelchair and wearing baseball T-shirts —of family and friends until the end of 2022. The family later sued the league and the company that made the bed.

The negligence lawsuit, filed by Jace and Nancy Oliverson on last September in Philadelphia, said there was no railing on the top bunk. Little League did not comment on the lawsuit. A message left Monday for Oliverson’s lawyer was not immediately returned.

In a statement to Associated Press, Little League International said, “Out of an abundance of caution, we placed all beds individually on the floor during last year’s World Series, and in preparation for the 2023 Little League International Tournament, Little League decided to provide its participants with single, one-level beds for all of their player housing at each of its tournament locations, including those in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, where the dormitories can accommodate all 14 single beds.”

As for the tournament itself, there are 20 teams that will enter the Little League World Series. Only one team will walk away as champions.

Countries outside the United States will send 10 teams, in addition to the 10 that will participate from the 50 states. Little League has been hosting its World Series in Williamsport since 1947, yet it will be welcoming a new guest when the tournament starts Wednesday — Cuba.