Max Clark batting gloves sell out in minutes

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Max Clark effect is in full swing.

The Franklin, Indiana, native is tearing up the minor leagues after being taken third overall in last year’s MLB draft by the Detroit Tigers. The Tigers recently promoted Clark to Single A Lakeland after a strong start to the season.

A sign of Clark’s popularity came a few weeks ago when he signed with Bruce Bolt, a popular batting gloves manufacturer.

On Monday, the signature Max Clark gloves sold out within 6 minutes on the Bruce Bolt website. The manufacturer has already started a waiting list online for future sales.

“I love the quality, I’m all about quality” Clark said in the video released about the gloves.

The hot pink and electric blue gloves ranged anywhere from $95-$100 and were expected to be restocked soon.

Clark also made headlines recently for his newest personalized cleats, on one foot, a red shoe with critical tweets from baseball fans engraved on the side. On the right foot, a blue shoe, with words of praise.

“It’s kind of like when you’re looking at your shoulder when you’re struggling, there’s always that little devil on your shoulder telling you, ‘You’re not good enough, blah, blah, blah, you’re not made for this, you don’t belong here,’ things like that,” Clark said to MILB.com.

Previous coverage