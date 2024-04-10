Bike to the 500 to return for 9th year
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Tickets for an escorted bicycle ride to the Indianapolis 500 are available for a ninth year, Indianapolis Motor Speedway said Tuesday.
Bike Indianapolis will present Bike to the 500 with two departure times — 7:30 and 9:30 a.m. — on race day, May 26. The 5-mile route begins at The AMP at 16 Tech market, 1220 Waterway Boulevard, and ends with valet parking at Gate 1.
Tickets will be $25 in advance, through ims.com/biketothe500, and $30 on the day of the event. Two cycling organizations will be benefactors from the ticket sales.
Tickets to the race must be purchased separately.
Statement
“Bike to the 500 is a fun and unique way for our fans to travel to IMS on Race Day. When you have more than 300,000 fans heading in the same direction for ‘The Greatest Spectacle in Racing,’ there’s no faster way to get here than loading up your cooler backpack and hopping on a bicycle to enjoy the ride with fellow fans. We’re grateful for Bike Indianapolis’s continued leadership on this event, which gives our fans a stress-free option to commute to the Indianapolis 500.”
J. Douglas Boles, president of Indianapolis Motor Speedway