Bike to the 500 to return for 9th year

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Tickets for an escorted bicycle ride to the Indianapolis 500 are available for a ninth year, Indianapolis Motor Speedway said Tuesday.

Bike Indianapolis will present Bike to the 500 with two departure times — 7:30 and 9:30 a.m. — on race day, May 26. The 5-mile route begins at The AMP at 16 Tech market, 1220 Waterway Boulevard, and ends with valet parking at Gate 1.

Tickets will be $25 in advance, through ims.com/biketothe500, and $30 on the day of the event. Two cycling organizations will be benefactors from the ticket sales.

Tickets to the race must be purchased separately.

