Hamlin bumps Larson for lead on final lap to win at Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Denny Hamlin bumped Kyle Larson off the lead heading onto the backstretch of the final lap Sunday, giving him a clear path to the finish line at Kansas Speedway and ending his streak of 33 races in the NASCAR Cup Series without a victory. Hamlin went to the front on the record 38th lead change of a chaotic race at Kansas for his fourth victory at the track and the 400th win for Joe Gibbs Racing. William Byron spent more than 50 laps riding around two laps down before rallying onto the lead lap, and even fighting for the lead down the stretch. He finished in third. Bubba Wallace was fourth and Ross Chastain fifth. Chastain got into a brawl on pit road with Noah Gragson after the race and had to be separated.